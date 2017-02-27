Feb 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.99 111.96 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.4044 1.4050 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.650 30.650 -0.00 Korean won 1130.90 1131.50 +0.05 Baht 34.86 34.91 +0.13 Peso 50.250 50.215 -0.07 Rupiah 13335 13329 -0.04 Rupee 66.83 66.82 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4400 4.4370 -0.07 Yuan 6.8780 6.8700 -0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 111.99 117.07 +4.54 Sing dlr 1.4044 1.4490 +3.18 Taiwan dlr 30.650 32.279 +5.31 Korean won 1130.90 1207.70 +6.79 Baht 34.86 35.80 +2.70 Peso 50.25 49.72 -1.05 Rupiah 13335 13470 +1.01 Rupee 66.97 67.92 +1.41 Ringgit 4.4400 4.4845 +1.00 Yuan 6.8780 6.9467 +1.00 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)