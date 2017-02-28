Feb 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.52 112.74 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.4051 1.4041 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.650 30.650 -0.00 Korean won 1132.19 1133.70 +0.13 Baht 34.86 34.85 -0.03 Peso 50.270 50.270 +0.00 Rupiah 13345 13341 -0.03 Rupee 66.70 66.71 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4410 4.4370 -0.09 Yuan 6.8702 6.8700 -0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.52 117.07 +4.04 Sing dlr 1.4051 1.4490 +3.12 Taiwan dlr 30.650 32.279 +5.31 Korean won 1132.19 1207.70 +6.67 Baht 34.86 35.80 +2.71 Peso 50.27 49.72 -1.09 Rupiah 13345 13470 +0.94 Rupee 66.97 67.92 +1.41 Ringgit 4.4410 4.4845 +0.98 Yuan 6.8702 6.9467 +1.11 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)