March 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.11 112.78 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.4030 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.712 30.650 -0.20 Korean won 1130.70 1130.70 +0.00 Baht 34.98 34.90 -0.23 Peso 50.290 50.210 -0.16 Rupiah 13355 13331 -0.18 Rupee 66.69 66.69 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4430 4.4380 -0.11 Yuan 6.8749 6.8687 -0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.11 117.07 +3.50 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.4490 +3.09 Taiwan dlr 30.712 32.279 +5.10 Korean won 1130.70 1207.70 +6.81 Baht 34.98 35.80 +2.36 Peso 50.29 49.72 -1.13 Rupiah 13355 13470 +0.86 Rupee 66.69 67.92 +1.84 Ringgit 4.4430 4.4845 +0.93 Yuan 6.8749 6.9467 +1.04 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)