March 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.91 113.73 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.4095 1.4090 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.745 30.760 +0.05 Korean won 1140.60 1130.70 -0.87 Baht 34.99 34.97 -0.05 Peso 50.285 50.280 -0.01 Rupiah 13356 13361 +0.04 Rupee 66.83 66.82 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4455 -0.06 Yuan 6.8850 6.8824 -0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.91 117.07 +2.77 Sing dlr 1.4095 1.4490 +2.80 Taiwan dlr 30.745 32.279 +4.99 Korean won 1140.60 1207.70 +5.88 Baht 34.99 35.80 +2.33 Peso 50.29 49.72 -1.12 Rupiah 13356 13470 +0.85 Rupee 66.69 67.92 +1.84 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.8850 6.9467 +0.90 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)