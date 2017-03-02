* Asian currencies fall on expectations of Fed hike in March * A few pare losses on risk taking by investors (Adds text, updates prices) BENGALURU/SINGAPORE, March 2 Asian currencies slipped on Thursday as the dollar rose on expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in March, although some pared their losses on risk taking by investors. The South Korean won fell more than one percent at one point but later trimmed losses, underpinned by strong inflows in equities. The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar also pared some losses suffered earlier in the day. "There is some bounce due to inflows into the (Asian equities) market. But this week, it is mostly about U.S. dollar moves which are driven by expectations of a rate hike in March," said Andy Ji, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The expectations of a March rate hike received a further boost from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Wednesday who said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean it will be "appropriate soon" for the Fed to raise rates. While a U.S. rate hike is expected to result in foreign outflows from Asian markets, analysts said a strong U.S. economy was good for Asia as it would benefit their exports. "I think there are two opposite forces here: on one side, Fed hike would trigger capital outflows and hurt Asian FX but on the other side, signs of a sustainably stronger U.S. economy is positive for Asia, at least until Trump's trade policy becomes clear," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, Nordea Markets' chief analyst. Analysts said the market would be focusing on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech due on Friday, as well as U.S. jobs data on March 10, for further hints on the chances of a Fed rate hike at its policy meeting on March 14-15. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar fell 0.1 percent to 30.8 per dollar, but still hovered near a 20-month high of 30.65 reached last Friday. The Taiwan dollar is Asia's second-biggest gainer with a near 5-percent increase this year on the back of strong capital inflows. In the first two months of this year, foreign investors have put more than $3 billion in Taiwan equities, according to exchange data. Taiwan's central bank governor said on Thursday the U.S. government is unlikely to label the country as a currency manipulator under the existing criteria used by the U.S. Treasury to assess currency policies of its trading partners. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0457 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.98 113.73 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.4108 1.4090 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.793 30.760 -0.11 Korean won 1143.40 1130.70 -1.11 Baht 34.99 34.97 -0.07 Peso 50.315 50.280 -0.07 Rupiah 13362 13361 -0.01 Rupee 66.73 66.82 +0.14 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4455 -0.06 Yuan 6.8842 6.8824 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.98 117.07 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.4108 1.4490 +2.71 Taiwan dlr 30.793 32.279 +4.83 Korean won 1143.40 1207.70 +5.62 Baht 34.99 35.80 +2.31 Peso 50.32 49.72 -1.18 Rupiah 13362 13470 +0.81 Rupee 66.73 67.92 +1.79 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.8842 6.9467 +0.91 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)