March 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 114.24 114.40 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.4129 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.910 30.795 -0.37 Korean won 1151.70 1141.60 -0.88 Baht 35.03 34.98 -0.15 Peso 50.360 50.310 -0.10 Rupiah 13370 13357 -0.10 Rupee 66.70 66.71 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4490 4.4470 -0.04 Yuan 6.8903 6.8902 -0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 114.24 117.07 +2.48 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.4490 +2.55 Taiwan dlr 30.910 32.279 +4.43 Korean won 1151.70 1207.70 +4.86 Baht 35.03 35.80 +2.21 Peso 50.36 49.72 -1.27 Rupiah 13370 13470 +0.75 Rupee 66.70 67.92 +1.83 Ringgit 4.4490 4.4845 +0.80 Yuan 6.8903 6.9467 +0.82 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)