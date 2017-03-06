March 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previou Pct Move s day Japan yen 113.800 113.99 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.410 1.4098 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.967 31.020 +0.17 Korean won 1154.500 1156.1 +0.14 Baht 35.016 35.046 +0.09 Peso 50.375 50.4 +0.05 Rupiah 13361.000 13380 +0.14 Rupee 66.805 66.81 0.00 Ringgit 4.455 4.452 -0.06 Yuan 6.888 6.8990 +0.17 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End Pct Move prev year Japan yen 113.80 117.07 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.4103 1.4490 +2.74 Taiwan dlr 30.964 32.279 +4.25 Korean won 1154.70 1207.70 +4.59 Baht 35.02 35.80 +2.24 Peso 50.38 49.72 -1.30 Rupiah 13361 13470 +0.82 Rupee 66.81 67.92 +1.67 Ringgit 4.4545 4.4845 +0.67 Yuan 6.8875 6.9467 +0.86 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)