March 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.99 113.88 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4124 1.4115 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.991 30.982 -0.03 Korean won 1156.90 1158.00 +0.10 Baht 35.06 35.06 -0.01 Peso 50.350 50.395 +0.09 Rupiah 13347 13348 +0.01 Rupee 66.72 66.70 -0.03 Ringgit 4.4490 4.4460 -0.07 Yuan 6.9037 6.8961 -0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.99 117.07 +2.70 Sing dlr 1.4124 1.4490 +2.59 Taiwan dlr 30.991 32.279 +4.16 Korean won 1156.90 1207.70 +4.39 Baht 35.06 35.80 +2.11 Peso 50.35 49.72 -1.25 Rupiah 13347 13470 +0.92 Rupee 66.72 67.92 +1.81 Ringgit 4.4490 4.4845 +0.80 Yuan 6.9037 6.9467 +0.62 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)