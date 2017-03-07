March 7 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0147 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 113.99 113.88 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.4124 1.4115 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.991 30.982 -0.03
Korean won 1156.90 1158.00 +0.10
Baht 35.06 35.06 -0.01
Peso 50.350 50.395 +0.09
Rupiah 13347 13348 +0.01
Rupee 66.72 66.70 -0.03
Ringgit 4.4490 4.4460 -0.07
Yuan 6.9037 6.8961 -0.11
Change so far
in 2017
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 113.99 117.07 +2.70
Sing dlr 1.4124 1.4490 +2.59
Taiwan dlr 30.991 32.279 +4.16
Korean won 1156.90 1207.70 +4.39
Baht 35.06 35.80 +2.11
Peso 50.35 49.72 -1.25
Rupiah 13347 13470 +0.92
Rupee 66.72 67.92 +1.81
Ringgit 4.4490 4.4845 +0.80
Yuan 6.9037 6.9467 +0.62
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)