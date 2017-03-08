March 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 113.80 113.98 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.4105 1.4111 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.880 30.850 -0.10 Korean won 1149.30 1146.10 -0.28 Baht 35.13 35.08 -0.14 Peso 50.310 50.270 -0.08 Rupiah 13335 13346 +0.08 Rupee 66.70 66.68 -0.03 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4450 -0.07 Yuan 6.9042 6.9043 +0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 113.80 117.07 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.4105 1.4490 +2.73 Taiwan dlr 30.880 32.279 +4.53 Korean won 1149.30 1207.70 +5.08 Baht 35.13 35.80 +1.92 Peso 50.31 49.72 -1.17 Rupiah 13335 13470 +1.01 Rupee 66.70 67.92 +1.83 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.9042 6.9467 +0.62 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)