March 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0155 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 114.420 114.32 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.418 1.4180 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.968 30.865 -0.33 Korean won 1154.100 1145.5 -0.75 Baht 35.300 35.24 -0.17 Peso 50.370 50.34 -0.06 Rupiah 13370.000 13345 -0.19 Rupee 66.695 66.70 +0.00 Ringgit 4.456 4.452 -0.09 Yuan 6.916 6.9135 -0.04 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 114.420 117.07 +2.32 Sing dlr 1.418 1.4490 +2.22 Taiwan dlr 30.968 32.279 +4.23 Korean won 1154.100 1207.70 +4.64 Baht 35.300 35.80 +1.42 Peso 50.370 49.72 -1.29 Rupiah 13370.000 13470 +0.75 Rupee 66.695 67.92 +1.84 Ringgit 4.456 4.4845 +0.64 Yuan 6.916 6.9467 +0.44 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)