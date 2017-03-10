March 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.170 114.91 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.420 1.4203 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.100 31.020 -0.26 Korean won 1158.600 1158.1 -0.04 Baht 35.360 35.24 -0.34 Peso 50.365 50.39 +0.05 Rupiah 13392.000 13385 -0.05 Rupee 66.713 66.71 +0.00 Ringgit 4.457 4.459 +0.04 Yuan 6.915 6.9070 -0.11 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 115.170 117.07 +1.65 Sing dlr 1.420 1.4490 +2.04 Taiwan dlr 31.100 32.279 +3.79 Korean won 1158.600 1207.70 +4.24 Baht 35.360 35.80 +1.24 Peso 50.365 49.72 -1.28 Rupiah 13392.000 13470 +0.58 Rupee 66.713 67.92 +1.81 Ringgit 4.457 4.4845 +0.62 Yuan 6.915 6.9467 +0.47 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)