March 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 114.85 114.74 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.4116 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.927 31.036 +0.35 Korean won 1150.20 1157.40 +0.63 Baht 35.31 35.40 +0.27 Peso 50.300 50.360 +0.12 Rupiah 13362 13378 +0.12 Rupee 66.60 66.60 -0.00 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4490 +0.02 Yuan 6.9058 6.9130 +0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 114.85 117.07 +1.93 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.4490 +2.55 Taiwan dlr 30.927 32.279 +4.37 Korean won 1150.20 1207.70 +5.00 Baht 35.31 35.80 +1.41 Peso 50.30 49.72 -1.15 Rupiah 13362 13470 +0.81 Rupee 66.60 67.92 +1.98 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.9058 6.9467 +0.59 * India's financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)