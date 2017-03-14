March 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 114.82 114.87 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.4149 1.4139 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.946 30.916 -0.10 Korean won 1148.70 1144.40 -0.37 Baht 35.30 35.32 +0.05 Peso 50.355 50.325 -0.06 Rupiah 13358 13355 -0.02 Rupee 66.60 66.60 -0.00 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4450 +0.00 Yuan 6.9151 6.9165 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 114.82 117.07 +1.96 Sing dlr 1.4149 1.4490 +2.41 Taiwan dlr 30.946 32.279 +4.31 Korean won 1148.70 1207.70 +5.14 Baht 35.30 35.80 +1.43 Peso 50.36 49.72 -1.26 Rupiah 13358 13470 +0.84 Rupee 66.60 67.92 +1.98 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4845 +0.89 Yuan 6.9151 6.9467 +0.46 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)