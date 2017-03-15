March 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 114.80 114.73 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.4143 1.4153 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.881 30.966 +0.28 Korean won 1147.50 1148.80 +0.11 Baht 35.27 35.31 +0.10 Peso 50.320 50.360 +0.08 Rupiah 13374 13370 -0.03 Rupee 65.82 65.82 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4495 4.4480 -0.03 Yuan 6.9143 6.9139 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 114.80 117.07 +1.98 Sing dlr 1.4143 1.4490 +2.45 Taiwan dlr 30.881 32.279 +4.53 Korean won 1147.50 1207.70 +5.25 Baht 35.27 35.80 +1.51 Peso 50.32 49.72 -1.19 Rupiah 13374 13470 +0.72 Rupee 65.82 67.92 +3.20 Ringgit 4.4495 4.4845 +0.79 Yuan 6.9143 6.9467 +0.47 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)