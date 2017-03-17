March 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.420 113.3 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.403 1.4007 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.655 30.657 +0.01 Korean won 1130.800 1132 +0.11 Baht 34.950 34.934 -0.05 Peso 50.135 50.12 -0.03 Rupiah 13343.000 13345 +0.01 Rupee 65.410 65.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.439 4.438 -0.02 Yuan 6.899 6.9003 +0.02 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.420 117.07 +3.22 Sing dlr 1.403 1.4490 +3.29 Taiwan dlr 30.655 32.279 +5.30 Korean won 1130.800 1207.70 +6.80 Baht 34.950 35.80 +2.43 Peso 50.135 49.72 -0.83 Rupiah 13343.000 13470 +0.95 Rupee 65.410 67.92 +3.84 Ringgit 4.439 4.4845 +1.03 Yuan 6.899 6.9467 +0.69 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)