March 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.59 112.70 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.4002 1.4018 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.510 30.626 +0.38 Korean won 1128.80 1130.90 +0.19 Baht 34.71 34.85 +0.40 Peso 50.175 50.180 +0.01 Rupiah 13332 13342 +0.08 Rupee 65.46 65.46 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4340 +0.00 Yuan 6.9038 6.9030 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.59 117.07 +3.98 Sing dlr 1.4002 1.4490 +3.49 Taiwan dlr 30.510 32.279 +5.80 Korean won 1128.80 1207.70 +6.99 Baht 34.71 35.80 +3.15 Peso 50.18 49.72 -0.91 Rupiah 13332 13470 +1.04 Rupee 65.46 67.92 +3.77 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4845 +1.14 Yuan 6.9038 6.9467 +0.62 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)