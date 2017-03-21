March 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.580 112.55 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3965 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.465 30.527 +0.20 Korean won 1117.100 1120.1 +0.27 Baht 34.710 34.71 +0.00 Peso 50.140 50.09 -0.10 Rupiah 13307.000 13312 +0.04 Rupee 65.360 65.36 +0.00 Ringgit 4.422 4.425 +0.07 Yuan 6.906 6.9090 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.580 117.07 +3.99 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.67 Taiwan dlr 30.465 32.279 +5.95 Korean won 1117.100 1207.70 +8.11 Baht 34.710 35.80 +3.14 Peso 50.140 49.72 -0.84 Rupiah 13307.000 13470 +1.22 Rupee 65.360 67.92 +3.92 Ringgit 4.422 4.4845 +1.41 Yuan 6.906 6.9467 +0.59 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)