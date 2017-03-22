March 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.520 111.71 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.401 1.3994 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.490 30.458 -0.10 Korean won 1125.400 1120.3 -0.45 Baht 34.730 34.669 -0.18 Peso 50.305 50.185 -0.24 Rupiah 13330.000 13318 -0.09 Rupee 65.290 65.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.432 4.423 -0.20 Yuan 6.888 6.8928 +0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 117.07 +4.98 Sing dlr 1.401 1.4490 +3.41 Taiwan dlr 30.490 32.279 +5.87 Korean won 1125.400 1207.70 +7.31 Baht 34.730 35.80 +3.08 Peso 50.305 49.72 -1.16 Rupiah 13330.000 13470 +1.05 Rupee 65.290 67.92 +4.03 Ringgit 4.432 4.4845 +1.18 Yuan 6.888 6.9467 +0.86 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)