March 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 111.14 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.400 1.3974 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.493 30.503 +0.03 Korean won 1120.100 1123.3 +0.29 Baht 34.630 34.586 -0.13 Peso 50.365 50.32 -0.09 Rupiah 13330.000 13328 -0.02 Rupee 65.440 65.44 +0.00 Ringgit 4.429 4.425 -0.09 Yuan 6.890 6.8804 -0.14 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 117.07 +4.98 Sing dlr 1.400 1.4490 +3.53 Taiwan dlr 30.493 32.279 +5.86 Korean won 1120.100 1207.70 +7.82 Baht 34.630 35.80 +3.38 Peso 50.365 49.72 -1.28 Rupiah 13330.000 13470 +1.05 Rupee 65.440 67.92 +3.79 Ringgit 4.429 4.4845 +1.25 Yuan 6.890 6.9467 +0.82 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)