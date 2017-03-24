March 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.31 110.93 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.4005 1.3991 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.490 30.488 -0.01 Korean won 1123.00 1122.40 -0.05 Baht 34.67 34.65 -0.05 Peso 50.360 50.325 -0.07 Rupiah 13328 13324 -0.03 Rupee 65.52 65.52 -0.00 Ringgit 4.4280 4.4270 -0.02 Yuan 6.8932 6.8860 -0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 111.31 117.07 +5.17 Sing dlr 1.4005 1.4490 +3.46 Taiwan dlr 30.490 32.279 +5.87 Korean won 1123.00 1207.70 +7.54 Baht 34.67 35.80 +3.28 Peso 50.36 49.72 -1.27 Rupiah 13328 13470 +1.07 Rupee 65.52 67.92 +3.66 Ringgit 4.4280 4.4845 +1.28 Yuan 6.8932 6.9467 +0.78 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)