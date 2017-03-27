March 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0258 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0258 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.370 111.3 +0.84 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3980 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.300 30.488 +0.62 Korean won 1114.000 1122.6 +0.77 Baht 34.471 34.591 +0.35 Peso 50.190 50.325 +0.27 Rupiah 13311.000 13326 +0.11 Rupee 65.405 65.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.412 4.423 +0.25 Yuan 6.874 6.8850 +0.16 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.370 117.07 +6.07 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.86 Taiwan dlr 30.300 32.279 +6.53 Korean won 1114.000 1207.70 +8.41 Baht 34.471 35.80 +3.86 Peso 50.190 49.72 -0.94 Rupiah 13311.000 13470 +1.19 Rupee 65.405 67.92 +3.85 Ringgit 4.412 4.4845 +1.64 Yuan 6.874 6.9467 +1.06 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)