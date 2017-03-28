March 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.600 110.65 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3932 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.180 30.250 +0.23 Korean won 1113.300 1112.8 -0.04 Baht 34.409 34.389 -0.06 Peso 50.180 50.12 -0.12 Rupiah 13309.000 13309 +0.00 Rupee 65.035 65.04 +0.00 Ringgit 4.415 4.409 -0.14 Yuan 6.882 6.8767 -0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.600 117.07 +5.85 Sing dlr 1.394 1.4490 +3.97 Taiwan dlr 30.180 32.279 +6.95 Korean won 1113.300 1207.70 +8.48 Baht 34.409 35.80 +4.04 Peso 50.180 49.72 -0.92 Rupiah 13309.000 13470 +1.21 Rupee 65.035 67.92 +4.44 Ringgit 4.415 4.4845 +1.57 Yuan 6.882 6.9467 +0.94 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)