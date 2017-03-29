SINGAPORE, March 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0218 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 111.26 111.12 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.3973 1.3977 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.170 -0.07 Korean won 1113.30 1113.00 -0.03 Baht 34.51 34.44 -0.19 Peso 50.230 50.180 -0.10 Rupiah 13323 13309 -0.11 Rupee 65.04 65.04 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4200 4.4140 -0.14 Yuan 6.8905 6.8820 -0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 111.26 117.07 +5.22 Sing dlr 1.3973 1.4490 +3.70 Taiwan dlr 30.190 32.279 +6.92 Korean won 1113.30 1207.70 +8.48 Baht 34.51 35.80 +3.76 Peso 50.23 49.72 -1.02 Rupiah 13323 13470 +1.10 Rupee 65.04 67.92 +4.44 Ringgit 4.4200 4.4845 +1.46 Yuan 6.8905 6.9467 +0.82 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)