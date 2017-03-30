March 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0221 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 111.37 111.05 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.3958 1.3940 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.313 30.285 -0.09 Korean won 1115.90 1114.20 -0.15 Baht 34.49 34.43 -0.16 Peso 50.190 50.185 -0.01 Rupiah 13310 13312 +0.02 Rupee 64.90 64.92 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4180 4.4170 -0.02 Yuan 6.8945 6.8898 -0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 111.37 117.07 +5.12 Sing dlr 1.3958 1.4490 +3.81 Taiwan dlr 30.313 32.279 +6.49 Korean won 1115.90 1207.70 +8.23 Baht 34.49 35.80 +3.82 Peso 50.19 49.72 -0.94 Rupiah 13310 13470 +1.20 Rupee 64.90 67.92 +4.65 Ringgit 4.4180 4.4845 +1.51 Yuan 6.8945 6.9467 +0.76 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)