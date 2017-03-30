* Most Asian currencies edge lower vs dollar * Dollar hits 9-day high vs basket of major currencies * Rupee pares gains after hitting highest since Oct 2015 (Updates prices, adds text) SINGAPORE, March 30 Most Asian currencies edged lower versus the dollar on Thursday, as weakness in the euro helped bolster the greenback, with China's yuan touching its lowest level in nearly a week. The Chinese yuan slipped to 6.8956 per U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since last Friday. It later pared its losses and was little changed on the day. Several other Asian currencies edged lower, with the South Korean won shedding 0.4 percent. The Indian rupee, which has strengthened recently on the back of inflows into Indian assets, touched its highest level since October 2015 at 64.84 per U.S. dollar but later pulled back and was last steady on the day at 64.94. Asian currencies and the dollar now seem to be caught between uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. fiscal policies such as tax reforms on the one hand, and expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on the other, said Teppei Ino, analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. While political factors could weigh on the dollar, the prospects for further Fed rate hikes on firm U.S. economic growth is supportive of the greenback, Ino said. Earlier this week, the dollar had gained a lift after comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer reinforced expectations of more U.S. rate hikes to come. The greenback's firm tone weighed on Asian currencies on Thursday. The dollar touched its highest level since March 21 against a basket of major currencies, with the euro weighed down after sources told Reuters that European Central Bank policymakers are wary of changing their policy message in April. Small tweaks at the ECB's meeting earlier in March had raised expectations of the central bank ending its super-easy policy and eventually raising interest rates. INDIAN RUPEE The rupee was boosted this month by foreign investment flowing into Indian assets. Foreign investors have bought a net $6.91 billion in debt and equities so far this month on hopes of an improving economy and optimism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform process after his victory in the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh. In Indian equities alone, overseas investors are set for their biggest monthly purchases in four years in March, but analysts expect such equity inflows to moderate after a major overhaul of tax rules kicks in on April 1. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0557 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.18 111.05 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3956 1.3940 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.326 30.285 -0.14 Korean won 1118.60 1114.20 -0.39 Baht 34.49 34.43 -0.19 Peso 50.190 50.185 -0.01 Rupiah 13316 13312 -0.03 Rupee 64.94 64.92 -0.03 Ringgit 4.4185 4.4170 -0.03 Yuan 6.8925 6.8898 -0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 111.18 117.07 +5.30 Sing dlr 1.3956 1.4490 +3.83 Taiwan dlr 30.326 32.279 +6.44 Korean won 1118.60 1207.70 +7.97 Baht 34.49 35.80 +3.80 Peso 50.19 49.72 -0.94 Rupiah 13316 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.94 67.92 +4.60 Ringgit 4.4185 4.4845 +1.49 Yuan 6.8925 6.9467 +0.79 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)