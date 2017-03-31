March 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.02 111.94 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.3983 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.378 30.315 -0.21 Korean won 1119.50 1117.20 -0.21 Baht 34.43 34.42 -0.04 Peso 50.240 50.200 -0.08 Rupiah 13318 13313 -0.04 Rupee 64.92 64.92 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4240 4.4190 -0.11 Yuan 6.9013 6.8886 -0.18 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 112.02 117.07 +4.51 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.4490 +3.71 Taiwan dlr 30.378 32.279 +6.26 Korean won 1119.50 1207.70 +7.88 Baht 34.43 35.80 +3.98 Peso 50.24 49.72 -1.04 Rupiah 13318 13470 +1.14 Rupee 64.92 67.92 +4.63 Ringgit 4.4240 4.4845 +1.37 Yuan 6.9013 6.9467 +0.66 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)