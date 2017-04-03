April 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 111.31 111.40 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3962 1.3968 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.333 30.336 +0.01 Korean won 1114.00 1118.40 +0.39 Baht 34.30 34.35 +0.13 Peso 50.180 50.160 -0.04 Rupiah 13324 13323 -0.01 Rupee 64.85 64.86 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4230 4.4240 +0.02 Yuan 6.8835 6.8835 -0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 111.31 117.07 +5.17 Sing dlr 1.3962 1.4490 +3.78 Taiwan dlr 30.333 32.279 +6.42 Korean won 1114.00 1207.70 +8.41 Baht 34.30 35.80 +4.37 Peso 50.18 49.72 -0.92 Rupiah 13324 13470 +1.10 Rupee 64.85 67.92 +4.74 Ringgit 4.4230 4.4845 +1.39 Yuan 6.8835 6.9467 +0.92 *China, Taiwan markets are closed for holiday on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)