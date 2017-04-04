April 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0121 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0121 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.59 110.89 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3967 1.3969 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.336 30.336 +0.00 Korean won 1117.60 1115.30 -0.21 Baht 34.37 34.35 -0.05 Peso 50.135 50.120 -0.03 Rupiah 13325 13320 -0.04 Rupee 65.02 65.03 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4260 4.4260 +0.00 Yuan 6.8835 6.8835 -0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 110.59 117.07 +5.86 Sing dlr 1.3967 1.4490 +3.74 Taiwan dlr 30.336 32.279 +6.40 Korean won 1117.60 1207.70 +8.06 Baht 34.37 35.80 +4.18 Peso 50.14 49.72 -0.83 Rupiah 13325 13470 +1.09 Rupee 65.02 67.92 +4.46 Ringgit 4.4260 4.4845 +1.32 Yuan 6.8835 6.9467 +0.92 *Markets in India are closed on Tuesday for holiday. *China, Taiwan markets are closed April 3-4 for holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)