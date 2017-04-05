April 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.73 110.75 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3979 1.3984 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.382 30.336 -0.15 Korean won 1123.00 1121.90 -0.10 Baht 34.49 34.41 -0.23 Peso 50.180 50.175 -0.01 Rupiah 13329 13327 -0.02 Rupee 65.02 65.03 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4270 4.4300 +0.07 Yuan 6.8880 6.8835 -0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 110.73 117.07 +5.73 Sing dlr 1.3979 1.4490 +3.66 Taiwan dlr 30.382 32.279 +6.24 Korean won 1123.00 1207.70 +7.54 Baht 34.49 35.80 +3.81 Peso 50.18 49.72 -0.92 Rupiah 13329 13470 +1.06 Rupee 65.02 67.92 +4.46 Ringgit 4.4270 4.4845 +1.30 Yuan 6.8880 6.9467 +0.85 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)