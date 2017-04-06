April 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.46 110.70 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.4005 1.4010 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.415 30.381 -0.11 Korean won 1129.00 1124.40 -0.41 Baht 34.53 34.52 -0.03 Peso 50.165 50.150 -0.03 Rupiah 13321 13320 -0.01 Rupee 64.87 64.88 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4300 4.4295 -0.01 Yuan 6.8955 6.8975 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 110.46 117.07 +5.98 Sing dlr 1.4005 1.4490 +3.46 Taiwan dlr 30.415 32.279 +6.13 Korean won 1129.00 1207.70 +6.97 Baht 34.53 35.80 +3.69 Peso 50.17 49.72 -0.89 Rupiah 13321 13470 +1.12 Rupee 64.87 67.92 +4.70 Ringgit 4.4300 4.4845 +1.23 Yuan 6.8955 6.9467 +0.74 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)