April 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0154 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.38 110.80 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.4025 1.4021 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.596 30.560 -0.12 Korean won 1137.30 1133.20 -0.36 Baht 34.63 34.52 -0.32 Peso 50.195 50.175 -0.04 Rupiah 13338 13333 -0.04 Rupee 64.51 64.52 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4370 4.4350 -0.05 Yuan 6.9014 6.8980 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 110.38 117.07 +6.06 Sing dlr 1.4025 1.4490 +3.32 Taiwan dlr 30.596 32.279 +5.50 Korean won 1137.30 1207.70 +6.19 Baht 34.63 35.80 +3.39 Peso 50.20 49.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13338 13470 +0.99 Rupee 64.51 67.92 +5.29 Ringgit 4.4370 4.4845 +1.07 Yuan 6.9014 6.9467 +0.66 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)