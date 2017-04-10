April 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.460 111.05 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.407 1.4043 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.660 30.601 -0.19 Korean won 1140.700 1134.5 -0.54 Baht 34.639 34.599 -0.12 Peso 49.815 50.08 +0.53 Rupiah 13321.000 13315 -0.05 Rupee 64.280 64.28 +0.00 Ringgit 4.438 4.4335 -0.09 Yuan 6.908 6.9010 -0.11 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.460 117.07 +5.03 Sing dlr 1.407 1.4490 +2.99 Taiwan dlr 30.660 32.279 +5.28 Korean won 1140.700 1207.70 +5.87 Baht 34.639 35.80 +3.35 Peso 49.815 49.72 -0.19 Rupiah 13321.000 13470 +1.12 Rupee 64.280 67.92 +5.66 Ringgit 4.438 4.4845 +1.06 Yuan 6.908 6.9467 +0.55 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)