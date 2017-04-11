April 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0231 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0231 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.70 110.93 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.4049 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.648 30.652 +0.01 Korean won 1148.00 1142.20 -0.51 Baht 34.61 34.61 +0.01 Peso 49.690 49.705 +0.03 Rupiah 13288 13285 -0.02 Rupee 64.56 64.57 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4350 4.4330 -0.05 Yuan 6.9026 6.9050 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 110.70 117.07 +5.75 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.4490 +3.00 Taiwan dlr 30.648 32.279 +5.32 Korean won 1148.00 1207.70 +5.20 Baht 34.61 35.80 +3.46 Peso 49.69 49.72 +0.06 Rupiah 13288 13470 +1.37 Rupee 64.56 67.92 +5.21 Ringgit 4.4350 4.4845 +1.12 Yuan 6.9026 6.9467 +0.64 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)