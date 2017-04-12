April 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.510 109.6 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.402 1.4033 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.660 30.650 -0.03 Korean won 1147.200 1145.8 -0.12 Baht 34.520 34.561 +0.12 Peso 49.660 49.635 -0.05 Rupiah 13290.000 13280 -0.08 Rupee 64.490 64.49 +0.00 Ringgit 4.430 4.431 +0.02 Yuan 6.898 6.8903 -0.11 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.510 117.07 +6.90 Sing dlr 1.402 1.4490 +3.34 Taiwan dlr 30.660 32.279 +5.28 Korean won 1147.200 1207.70 +5.27 Baht 34.520 35.80 +3.71 Peso 49.660 49.72 +0.12 Rupiah 13290.000 13470 +1.35 Rupee 64.490 67.92 +5.32 Ringgit 4.430 4.4845 +1.23 Yuan 6.898 6.9467 +0.70 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)