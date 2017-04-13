April 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.840 109 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.396 1.3948 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.556 +0.56 Korean won 1137.000 1141.4 +0.39 Rupiah 13260.000 13274 +0.11 Rupee 64.675 64.68 +0.00 Ringgit 4.421 4.425 +0.09 Yuan 6.877 6.8930 +0.23 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.840 117.07 +7.56 Sing dlr 1.396 1.4490 +3.78 Taiwan dlr 30.385 32.279 +6.23 Korean won 1137.000 1207.70 +6.22 Rupiah 13260.000 13470 +1.58 Rupee 64.675 67.92 +5.02 Ringgit 4.421 4.4845 +1.44 Yuan 6.877 6.9467 +1.01 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)