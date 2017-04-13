US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.840 109 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.396 1.3948 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.556 +0.56 Korean won 1137.000 1141.4 +0.39 Rupiah 13260.000 13274 +0.11 Rupee 64.675 64.68 +0.00 Ringgit 4.421 4.425 +0.09 Yuan 6.877 6.8930 +0.23 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.840 117.07 +7.56 Sing dlr 1.396 1.4490 +3.78 Taiwan dlr 30.385 32.279 +6.23 Korean won 1137.000 1207.70 +6.22 Rupiah 13260.000 13470 +1.58 Rupee 64.675 67.92 +5.02 Ringgit 4.421 4.4845 +1.44 Yuan 6.877 6.9467 +1.01 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)