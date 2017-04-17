April 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 108.61 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3972 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.346 30.400 +0.18 Korean won 1136.400 1140 +0.32 Baht 34.290 34.486 +0.57 Peso 49.490 49.43 -0.12 Rupiah 13260.000 13255 -0.04 Rupee 64.410 64.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.403 4.405 +0.05 Yuan 6.883 6.8855 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 117.07 +8.18 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 30.346 32.279 +6.37 Korean won 1136.400 1207.70 +6.27 Baht 34.290 35.80 +4.40 Peso 49.490 49.72 +0.46 Rupiah 13260.000 13470 +1.58 Rupee 64.410 67.92 +5.45 Ringgit 4.403 4.4845 +1.85 Yuan 6.883 6.9467 +0.93 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)