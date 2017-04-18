April 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 108.89 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3979 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.350 -0.03 Korean won 1135.100 1137.7 +0.23 Baht 34.380 34.25 -0.38 Peso 49.570 49.54 -0.06 Rupiah 13295.000 13283 -0.09 Rupee 64.510 64.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.407 4.403 -0.09 Yuan 6.889 6.8835 -0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 117.07 +7.32 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.65 Taiwan dlr 30.360 32.279 +6.32 Korean won 1135.100 1207.70 +6.40 Baht 34.380 35.80 +4.13 Peso 49.570 49.72 +0.30 Rupiah 13295.000 13470 +1.32 Rupee 64.510 67.92 +5.29 Ringgit 4.407 4.4845 +1.76 Yuan 6.889 6.9467 +0.83 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)