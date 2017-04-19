(Refiles to drop extra word from headline) By Aparajita Saxena April 19 Asian currencies eked out gains on Wednesday as caution set in following British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early general election, which sent the sterling soaring to a more than six-month high on Tuesday. May's snap call for a June 8 election was widely seen as a move to consolidate her party's majority in the parliament and give her more solid backing in separation talks with the European Union. The strength in the sterling pressured the dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, to trade near three-week lows on Wednesday. The dollar was further weighed by dismal U.S. housing data pointing to sharply weaker economic growth in the first quarter. That added to growing views that the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in June looked slim. Analysts said political uncertainty stemming from the first round of the French presidential election this weekend and tensions over North Korea also capped gains in Asian currencies. "While I suspect the worst of the geopolitical risk is behind us, we are still ways away from closing the chapter on Korean peninsula risk," Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA said. The Philippine peso weakened the most in Asia on the day, down 0.16 percent against the dollar, while Singapore dollar fell 0.11 percent to 1.397. The rupee and the yuan traded with a slight upside bias, while the Taiwan Dollar was flat. Indonesian markets were closed on account of the Jakarta governor elections, the precursor to which was a campaign that incited political and religious tensions in the world's most populous Muslim country. The race to lead the city of more than 10 million has been fought by two candidates - Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, an incumbent governor who took over running Jakarta in 2014, and Anies Baswedan, a former education minister. While opinion polls show the two major candidates neck and neck, an Ahok victory is seen as a foreign investor-friendly outcome, as per a note by ING. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.11 percent to 4.404 against the dollar on Wednesday, after an uneventful open in the morning. Consumer price index rose to an eight-year high in March, official data showed, falling short of Reuters forecast. Bank Negara Malaysia said headline inflation will be "relatively high" in the first half of 2017 on higher fuel prices, but expects it to dip in the second half. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won fell marginally to 1,142.500 versus the U.S. dollar, paring early session gains. But onshore markets expect the won to appreciate to 1132.4 against the U.S. dollar in a year, while offshore non-deliverable forward markets see it at 1135.70 over the same period. "The Korean won is still widely acknowledged as undervalued over other ASEAN currencies, so there will be opportunistic headline buying, as regional risk shows signs of abating," Innes added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR; CHANGE AT 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.620 108.4 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.397 1.3956 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.403 30.406 +0.01 Korean won 1139.700 1142.4 +0.24 Baht 34.280 34.358 +0.23 Peso 49.720 49.64 -0.16 Rupee 64.535 64.63 +0.14 Ringgit 4.404 4.409 +0.11 Yuan 6.884 6.8860 +0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.620 117.07 +7.78 Sing dlr 1.397 1.4490 +3.75 Taiwan dlr 30.403 32.279 +6.17 Korean won 1139.700 1207.70 +5.97 Baht 34.280 35.80 +4.43 Peso 49.720 49.72 +0.00 Rupee 64.535 67.92 +5.25 Ringgit 4.404 4.4845 +1.83 Yuan 6.884 6.9467 +0.92 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)