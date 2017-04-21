April 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.220 109.31 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3975 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.408 +0.26 Korean won 1137.300 1139.8 +0.22 Baht 34.430 34.259 -0.50 Peso 49.830 49.83 +0.00 Rupiah 13315.000 13322 +0.05 Rupee 64.560 64.56 +0.00 Ringgit 4.390 4.396 +0.14 Yuan 6.884 6.8840 +0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.220 117.07 +7.19 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.64 Taiwan dlr 30.330 32.279 +6.43 Korean won 1137.300 1207.70 +6.19 Baht 34.430 35.80 +3.98 Peso 49.830 49.72 -0.22 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.560 67.92 +5.20 Ringgit 4.390 4.4845 +2.15 Yuan 6.884 6.9467 +0.92 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)