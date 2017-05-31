May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106 30.122 +0.05 Korean won 1123.100 1125.1 +0.18 Baht 34.110 34.11 +0.00 Peso 49.775 49.84 +0.13 Rupiah 13322.000 13323 +0.01 Rupee 64.655 64.66 +0.00 Ringgit 4.276 4.281 +0.12 Yuan 6.842 6.8525 +0.15 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 117.07 +5.54 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.58 Taiwan dlr 30.106 32.279 +7.22 Korean won 1123.100 1207.70 +7.53 Baht 34.110 35.80 +4.95 Peso 49.775 49.72 -0.11 Rupiah 13322.000 13470 +1.11 Rupee 64.655 67.92 +5.05 Ringgit 4.276 4.4845 +4.88 Yuan 6.842 6.9467 +1.53 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)