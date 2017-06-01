June 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.75 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3831 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.075 30.102 +0.09 Korean won 1121.200 1119.5 -0.15 Baht 34.080 34.05 -0.09 Peso 49.775 49.765 -0.02 Rupee 64.500 64.50 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.279 -0.14 Yuan 6.800 6.8170 +0.25 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 117.07 +5.54 Sing dlr 1.384 1.4490 +4.72 Taiwan dlr 30.075 32.279 +7.33 Korean won 1121.200 1207.70 +7.71 Baht 34.080 35.80 +5.05 Peso 49.775 49.72 -0.11 Rupee 64.500 67.92 +5.30 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.800 6.9467 +2.16 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)