June 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.540 110.4 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3804 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.070 30.127 +0.19 Korean won 1118.400 1121.8 +0.30 Baht 34.025 34.259 +0.69 Peso 49.400 49.55 +0.30 Rupiah 13288.000 13303 +0.11 Rupee 64.435 64.44 +0.00 Ringgit 4.266 4.279 +0.32 Yuan 6.804 6.8085 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.540 117.07 +5.91 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.87 Taiwan dlr 30.070 32.279 +7.35 Korean won 1118.400 1207.70 +7.98 Baht 34.025 35.80 +5.22 Peso 49.400 49.72 +0.65 Rupiah 13288.000 13470 +1.37 Rupee 64.435 67.92 +5.41 Ringgit 4.266 4.4845 +5.13 Yuan 6.804 6.9467 +2.10 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)