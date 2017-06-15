(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 15 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a retreating dollar as U.S. inflation data was weaker than expected, leaving investors doubting there will be a third rate hike this year by the Federal Reserve. A Washington Post report saying a special counsel is investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice added to the weakness in the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.02 percent at 0544 GMT. The U.S. consumer Price Index dipped an unexpected 0.1 percent in May, and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand. But the Fed went on to raise the benchmark rate for the second time in three months, and also forecasted one more rise this year with its rate-setting committee holding the view that a recent softness in inflation as largely transitory. "I take the view that the Fed is on a normalization path. Our view is that they have moved from 1 hike per year in 2015 and 2016 to 1 hike per quarter this year," said Philip Sung Seng Wee, DBS senior currency economist. Lifting the benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent, Chair Janet Yellen brushed off the recent mixed data on the back of a robust labour market. Regional currencies were largely up with the Thai baht at near two-year highs, adding 0.13 percent, while the Malaysian ringgit gained 0.07 percent, hitting its highest in 6 months. The South Korean won rose 0.08, while the Chinese yuan edged up 0.1 percent. China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, unfazed by a rate hike by the U.S. Fed. Some traders in China had opined that the People's Bank of China had decided to "synch" its moves with those of the Fed in a bid to reduce persistent depreciation pressure on the yuan. On the other hand, the Singapore dollar slid 0.13 percent, snapping two gaining days. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah inched up to touch a more than one-month high of 13,270 to the dollar, but then the gain was erased. In May, Indonesia's exports and imports surged more than expected, but the trade balance was smaller than anticipated, the statistics bureau said on Thursday After 0700 GMT Thursday, Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0544 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.680 109.56 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3753 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.237 30.230 -0.02 Korean won 1123.000 1123.9 +0.08 Baht 33.870 33.915 +0.13 Peso 49.505 49.505 +0.00 Rupiah 13280.000 13280 +0.00 Rupee 64.280 64.30 +0.02 Ringgit 4.253 4.256 +0.07 Yuan 6.794 6.7943 +0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.680 117.07 +6.74 Sing dlr 1.377 1.4490 +5.22 Taiwan dlr 30.237 32.279 +6.75 Korean won 1123.000 1207.70 +7.54 Baht 33.870 35.80 +5.70 Peso 49.505 49.72 +0.43 Rupiah 13280.000 13470 +1.43 Rupee 64.280 67.92 +5.66 Ringgit 4.253 4.4845 +5.44 Yuan 6.794 6.9467 +2.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)