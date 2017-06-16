June 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.030 110.91 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3834 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.295 30.247 -0.16 Korean won 1129.200 1124.1 -0.45 Baht 33.950 33.95 +0.00 Peso 49.780 49.63 -0.30 Rupiah 13293.000 13284 -0.07 Rupee 64.535 64.54 +0.00 Ringgit 4.277 4.265 -0.28 Yuan 6.804 6.8100 +0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.030 117.07 +5.44 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.83 Taiwan dlr 30.295 32.279 +6.55 Korean won 1129.200 1207.70 +6.95 Baht 33.950 35.80 +5.45 Peso 49.780 49.72 -0.12 Rupiah 13293.000 13470 +1.33 Rupee 64.535 67.92 +5.25 Ringgit 4.277 4.4845 +4.85 Yuan 6.804 6.9467 +2.09 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)