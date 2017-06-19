June 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 110.84 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3830 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.381 +0.10 Korean won 1130.800 1134.1 +0.29 Baht 33.920 33.95 +0.09 Peso 49.805 49.9 +0.19 Rupiah 13283.000 13296 +0.10 Rupee 64.430 64.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.266 4.274 +0.19 Yuan 6.811 6.8135 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 117.07 +5.46 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.85 Taiwan dlr 30.350 32.279 +6.36 Korean won 1130.800 1207.70 +6.80 Baht 33.920 35.80 +5.54 Peso 49.805 49.72 -0.17 Rupiah 13283.000 13470 +1.41 Rupee 64.430 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.266 4.4845 +5.12 Yuan 6.811 6.9467 +2.00 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)