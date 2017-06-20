June 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.51 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3866 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.361 -0.06 Korean won 1137.200 1132.7 -0.40 Baht 33.970 33.92 -0.15 Peso 50.060 49.91 -0.30 Rupiah 13295.000 13288 -0.05 Rupee 64.425 64.43 0.00 Ringgit 4.282 4.276 -0.13 Yuan 6.823 6.8215 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 117.07 +4.78 Sing dlr 1.387 1.4490 +4.47 Taiwan dlr 30.379 32.279 +6.25 Korean won 1137.200 1207.70 +6.20 Baht 33.970 35.80 +5.39 Peso 50.060 49.72 -0.68 Rupiah 13295.000 13470 +1.32 Rupee 64.425 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.74 Yuan 6.823 6.9467 +1.82 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)