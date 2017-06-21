June 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.360 111.42 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3891 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.443 30.401 -0.14 Korean won 1140.800 1135.4 -0.47 Baht 34.030 33.96 -0.21 Peso 50.200 50.1 -0.20 Rupiah 13300.000 13285 -0.11 Rupee 64.495 64.50 0.00 Ringgit 4.286 4.282 -0.09 Yuan 6.830 6.8295 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.360 117.07 +5.13 Sing dlr 1.389 1.4490 +4.33 Taiwan dlr 30.443 32.279 +6.03 Korean won 1140.800 1207.70 +5.86 Baht 34.030 35.80 +5.20 Peso 50.200 49.72 -0.96 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.495 67.92 +5.31 Ringgit 4.286 4.4845 +4.63 Yuan 6.830 6.9467 +1.70 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)