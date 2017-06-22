UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Japan yen 111.110 111.37 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3890 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.419 30.471 +0.17 Korean won 1140.500 1144 +0.31 Baht 33.950 33.98 +0.09 Peso 50.340 50.29 -0.10 Rupiah 13315.000 13317 +0.02 Rupee 64.520 64.52 0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.286 +0.04 Yuan 6.831 6.8299 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.110 117.07 +5.36 Sing dlr 1.389 1.4490 +4.35 Taiwan dlr 30.419 32.279 +6.11 Korean won 1140.500 1207.70 +5.89 Baht 33.950 35.80 +5.45 Peso 50.340 49.72 -1.23 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.67 Yuan 6.831 6.9467 +1.69 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)