June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 111.32 0.00 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3899 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.442 +0.01 Korean won 1140.500 1140.9 +0.04 Baht 33.980 33.97 -0.03 Peso 50.370 50.345 -0.05 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.588 64.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.287 4.2855 -0.03 Yuan 6.840 6.8368 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 117.07 +5.17 Sing dlr 1.390 1.4490 +4.24 Taiwan dlr 30.440 32.279 +6.04 Korean won 1140.500 1207.70 +5.89 Baht 33.980 35.80 +5.36 Peso 50.370 49.72 -1.29 Rupiah 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.588 67.92 +5.16 Ringgit 4.287 4.4845 +4.61 Yuan 6.840 6.9467 +1.56 * Indonesian market is closed for a holiday. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)