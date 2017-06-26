June 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.280 111.26 -0.02 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.3872 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.354 30.400 +0.15 Korean won 1135.700 1138.8 +0.27 Baht 33.930 33.938 +0.02 Peso* 50.230 50.345 +0.23 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 +0.00 Rupee* 64.520 64.52 +0.00 Ringgit* 4.287 4.2865 +0.00 Yuan 6.834 6.8380 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.280 117.07 +5.20 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.4490 +4.51 Taiwan dlr 30.354 32.279 +6.34 Korean won 1135.700 1207.70 +6.34 Baht 33.930 35.80 +5.51 Peso* 50.230 49.72 -1.02 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee* 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit* 4.287 4.4845 +4.62 Yuan 6.834 6.9467 +1.66 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)